Jewel Aich's condition not fully safe



Freedom fighter and Ekushey Padak-awardee magician Jewel Aich is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital after being infected with the coronavirus. However, his physical condition has improved a bit. As a result, he was taken from the ICU to the general cabin on Thursday. His treatment is currently underway there.







"Although he is much healthier than before, he is not completely safe," Jewel Aich's wife Bipasha Aich told the media on Saturday afternoon. "He is better than before, but cannot say that he is recovering. The doctors are constantly monitoring him," she said. The system in the CMH is a little different than other hospitals. The doctor visits the patient repeatedly, keeps inquiring about him. They are aware of patient information, she also said.



Bipasha Aich added: "Doctors say he is healthier now than before. They are also giving me the courage and told me to put faith in Allah. I urge all to pray for Jewel Aich. We may be able to give good news very soon."Meanwhile, Jewel Aich's wife Bipasha and daughter Kheya recovered from Covid but could not overcome their physical weakness.







