Comedian Bharti, her husband arrested for cannabis possession



The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Saturday.The couple was taken to the NCB's Mumbai office for questioning after the anti-drug agency recovered a "small quantity of cannabis" during a search of their home on Saturday morning.







Footage from outside their residence - an apartment complex in Andheri - showed Bharti being driven away in a red Mercedes, while Haarsh was taken in a white NCB van. "She (Bharti) and her husband have been detained for questioning about possession of narcotics substances," Sameer Wankhede, one of the investigating officials, told news agency ANI.







According to another NCB official, quoted by news agency PTI, Bharti's name emerged during questioning of a drug peddler; a search of her home recovered a "small quantity of cannabis". The agency also carried out searches at two other locations in Mumbai, the official added. The raids come amid an expanding probe - which began with inquiries into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June - into alleged drug use by members of the entertainment industry.





Earlier this month actor Arjun Rampal's home was searched, and both he and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were summoned for questioning. Prior to that, the NCB had also summoned film producer Firoz Nadiadwala. A day earlier his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested after investigators allegedly found 10 grams of marijuana at their home in Mumbai's Juhu during a raid.









---Agencies





