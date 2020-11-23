Due to Apurba's recovery, the devotees flew in Assam



Popular small screen actor of Bangladesh Ziaul Farooq Apurba is a fan of Moumita Ghosh from Midnapore, West Bengal. Earlier this month, Apurba was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital after suffering from coronary heart disease. Apurba has already returned home healthy. And to fulfill that desire, Moumita flew to Assam on Friday (November 20) and worshiped.





The West Bengal fan told the news to Apurba Fan Group on Saturday afternoon. After seeing that post of Moumita, he contacted this reporter through messenger. He told NTV Online at around 5.30 pm, "I went to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati (Assam) yesterday and worshiped. At 4:30 in the morning I traveled 150 km from home to Calcutta Airport. Then catch the flight at 8:40 in the morning. I will return on the flight at 7:10 in the evening. '





This fan of Upper Bengal further told NTV Online, 'I have been watching dramas for almost four years, I like his acting, with him he is a very good man; That is why I have given this worship. '





Apurba was admitted to a private hospital in the capital on November 3 after contracting corona. He was then taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when his condition deteriorated. The actor returned home on November 11 after recovering.

