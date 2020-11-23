Saifuddin sidelined with ankle injury

Mohammad Saifuddin seen leaving the field using a crutch. -Collected



Just a day ahead of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Minister Group Rajshahi received a massive blow when their all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin hurt his left ankle.The incident happened when he was playing football during the training session at the National Academy Ground of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.





The pace-bowling all-rounder was seen leaving the ground on a crutch, with his left leg bandaged. He was taken for tests, said a team official. "During training he (Saifuddin) got an ankle injury. He is now under observation of team physio and BCB medical team," Hannan Sarkar, manager of Minister Group Rajshahi, said in a message to the media yesterday.





"Treatment is going on under medical protocol of BCB. Physio will inform further updates of his progress tomorrow," added Sarkar.Rajshahi will play against Beximco Dhaka in the opening match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Tuesday but Saifuddin looks doubtful to play that match.





Rajshahi recruited Saifuddin in their first call in the players' draft even though a Grade A player Mahmudullah Riyad was available.The team management later revealed they didn't rope in Mahmudullah as the national T20 captain was infected by Covid-19 and they didn't expect he would recover so fast to be available for the whole tournament.

Leave Your Comments