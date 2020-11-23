Badal Roy no more



Badal Roy, a former football star and the vice-president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), breathed his last at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday evening. He was 62.He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.







Badal was diagnosed with stage-four liver cancer and was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Square Hospital in the city on November 11, his family sources said. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Badal Roy.In a message of condolence, she prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





The former national team player was admitted to Asgar Ali Hospital on November 5 with breathing problems. He was later shifted to Square Hospital after his condition deteriorated further.He survived from the deadly coronavirus in August. Earlier in 2017 he survived from a brain hemorrhage following two successful surgeries at the Gleneagles Hospital and Medical Centre in Singapore.





A footballer of the highest caliber in Bangladesh, Badal Roy played for Mohammedan Sporting Club for almost two decades after making his debut for the Motijheel-based outfit in 1977. He was also the captain of Mohammedan Sporting Club from 1981 to 1986.





He continued serving the football in managerial post following his retirement. He acted as Mohammedan's manager in various terms and later also became the vice-president of BFF.Despite his ill health, Badal Roy contested for the president's post in BFF's recent election. He however lost eventually to incumbent Kazi Salahuddin.









