BB gets two new deputy governors

Kazi Sayedur Rahman and AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan



The government has appointed two new deputy governors to Bangladesh Bank (BB), filling the positions that remained vacant since 2016.BB Executive Director Kazi Sayedur Rahman and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank's Managing Director AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan will take up the posts,according to a gazette notification issued by the Finance Ministry on Sunday. The appointments will remain valid until they reach the age of 62.



Prior to the new appointments, the central bank had two deputy governors: SM Moniruzzaman and Ahmed Jamal. Moniruzzaman's contract will end in December. The latest appointments bring the number of deputy governors to four.In 2016, Abul Kashem and Nazneen Sultana, two deputy governors, were removed after the Bangladesh Bank reserve hack. Two posts had remained vacant since then.





Leave Your Comments