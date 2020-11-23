'Communication network drives economy'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that extensive network of communication developed by the Awami League government is behind the economic dynamism.She said this while inaugurating three bridges in different districts and 'Independence Square' in Pabna via videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday. The premier said, "Bridges are being constructed one after another, which has enhanced the communication system. The government has built a comprehensive communication network across Bangladesh, which has mobilized the economy."





The lives of the people have improved because the Awami League has been in government continuously since 2009, according to the prime minister."Today we have been able to reduce poverty. We have increased per capita income and increased human employment. We have also proved that the quality of people's lives can be improved even down to the village level," she said."At the same time, we plan to develop the communication system, to market the products of the people and to bring investment into these products from outside so that the wheels of the economy is always in motion."





The prime minister opened a 600.70-metre long Elangkhali bridge over the Madhumati river in Magura's Mohammadpur Upazila, the 576.214-metre 'Muktijoddha Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Pratik) Bridge" on the Shitalakshya River at Rupganj's Murapara Ferry Ghat Road, and a 702.55-metre bridge along the Jashore-Khulna road in Jashore's Avoynagar Upazila.These three new bridges would contribute to the socio-economic development of the country and boost the regional economy, she hoped.





