'All to get electricity within Dec'



The country will achieve the target of access to electricity for all by December this year, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.He said this at a meeting with executive committee of the Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB on Sunday at the Power Division.Nasrul said, "The government will celebrate the achievement of cent percent electricity accessibility during this year's National Victory Day on December 16."





All the areas of the country will come under electricity grid network by the time while the off-grid areas will get electricity through solar home system, he added. He mentioned that Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) and other distribution companies have been working relentlessly to achieve the goal of making electricity accessible for all.





According to the available statistics at the Power Division, more than 98 percent areas of the country have already been under grid system.The country's present installed power generation capacity has 23,548 MW through 139 power plants while highest available generation is 12,893 MW.





