Khulna Jute mill fire, four injured





Sunday noon a fire brook out at Jaman Jute Mill Corporationleft at least four people injured, no fatalities reported yet, though one ofthem sent to Dhaka in critical condition from Digholia of Khulna said officer-in-Chargeof Digholia Police Station Ahsanullah Chowdhury.

All of the injured people are among the workers of the jutemill. They were identified as Aslam, Rabiul, Akash and Helena, all are jutemill workers.

According to In-Charge of Digholia Fire Service Masud Parvezthe fire occurred at Hard West Machine of the mill in the noon and spreadrapidly. It took one and half hour, four units of firefighters to douse theflame he added.

Tk50 lakh worthy machines and jute damaged said DeputyGeneral Manager of the mill Md Ripon Molla

