



The number of global Covid-19 cases crossed 58.5 million onMonday with the death of 1,386,596 people, according to the data compiled byJohns Hopkins University (JHU).

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has topped12 million with over 256,746 deaths, according to a real-time count kept by theuniversity.

Amid surging COVID-19 cases and an incompetent response bythe government, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a leading U.S.hospital in handling dangerous and unusual diseases, has been nearly overwhelmed,according to a media report.

With the country's only federal quarantine facility and alarge bio-containment unit, the hospital in Omaha, Nebraska is believed as thebest-prepared hospital in the United States to handle a pandemic, according tothe report released Friday by The Atlantic.

Its staff began specifically preparing for emerginginfections after the SARS outbreak in 2003 and it has detailed pandemic plansas well as experience in handling infectious diseases such as Ebola, said thereport.

The surging COVID-19 cases have nearly pushed the hospitalin the US to its capacity ceiling. With the hospital short-staffed and bedslimited, patients with strokes and other urgent diseases are not getting thenormal level of attention, according to the report.

In India, the coronavirus death in the country mounted to133,227 while the total caseload reached 9,095,806.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and FamilyWelfare, 45,209 new infections were reported with 501 new deaths in the last 24hours.

The overall cases include 4,40,962 active cases and85,21,617 recoveries.

Brazil has registered 194 new deaths from COVID-19 in thelast 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 169,183, the Ministry ofHealth said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the number of infections went up by 18,615,bringing the nationwide tally to 6,071,401, the ministry said.

