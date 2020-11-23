Anisur’s 100 cr Tk wealth confiscated by ACC





The Anti-CorruptionCommission (ACC) seized Tk 100 crore worth assets of expelled Juba Leagueoffice secretary Kazi Anisur Rahman on Monday. Earlier ACC seized Tk 16 crore tax documents from Kazi Anisur Rahman and his wifeSumi Rahman.

Deputy Director GulshanAnwar Pradhan seized the assets, ACC public relations officer Pranab KumarBhattachariya said.

The seized assetsinclude a five-storey house at Kalabagan in the capital, two flats at Dhanmondiand Wari, three shops at Elephant Road and 13 square feet of commercial spaceand two shops at a market in Gulshan-2.

Besides, the ACC seizeda luxurious house in Boalia of Muksudpur in Gopalganj, a petrol pump, 15 bighasof land worth Tk 30 crore and 40 kathas of land in Keraniganj. The ACC alsodetected a bank transaction of Tk 50 crore.

On September 29, 2019,the ACC filed a case against Kazi Anisur Rahman for accumulating illegal wealthof Tk 12.80 crore and his wife Sumi Rahman for having illegal assetsworth Tk 1. 31 crore.

