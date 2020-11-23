DoE moves forward to recover grabbed canal

The Department of Environment (DoE) has now come forward to recover a canal illegally occupied by ‘influential people’ in Sarail upazila headquarters of Brahmanbaria.







DoE Deputy Director Bishal Chakrabarty visited the site on Monday and assured taking necessary measures to recover the canal from illegal occupation.







Construction of a drain from Annada Govt High School to Uchaliapara intersection has started cutting footpaths with government funds.







Upazila Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur is providing all assistance to the contractor in this regard. But uproar has been created on social media over the matter. Local people have protested the construction of the drain cutting footpaths and demanded recovery of the grabbed canal.







Netizens wrote on their facebook walls, “The drain is being constructed so that the grabbed canal is not recovered.”







Rafique Thakur told the DoE deputy director that the canal was occupied much earlier. A drain is being constructed to resolve the water-logging problem in the area.







“I also want recovery of the canal for public interests. But it is not possible. Big structures have been constructed filling up the canal. It is impossible for me to recover the canal,” he further said.







The upazila chairman sought initiative from the proper authorities in this regard.







To mention, as the important canal in upazila headquarters has been grabbed, people suffer every year from water-logging. As the issue has been reported in news media, the upazila parishad has taken an initiative to lessen the sufferings of people by constructing a drain.

