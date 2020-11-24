Reviving agriculture from Covid-19 shocks: How PRC dealing with the crisis





The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a heavy blow to the country's agriculture sector. However, efforts are on from all stakeholders from the government to the organizations and agencies concerned, NGOs, farmers to overcome the pandemic shocks. The Pulses Research Centre (PRC) has been working for extension of pulse cultivation, research, seed production, marketing, and capacity building of farmers in the country. In an interview with The Asian Age, Pulses Research Centre Director Dr. Debasish Sarker spoke on various topics, including the impact of Covid-19 on agriculture and how the PRC is dealing with the pandemic.











The Asian Age (AA): What is your observation about the impact of Covid-19 on the agriculture sector?



Debasish Sarker: Covid-19 has resulted in a serious impact on global agriculture in particular on food production and supply chains. The production in developed countries is mostly disrupted due to highly restriction of labor mobility as well as transportation. This scenario is quite different in Bangladesh, where farmers are always engaged in farming even when there was a government-ordered to stay-at-home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of the day laborers in Bangladesh live on hands to the mouth that forced them to farm despite high health risks. Additionally, the government has taken initiative to provide farm machinery to farmers with a 50% subsidy to minimize the labor crisis in agriculture. For example, combined harvester- had a significant role to harvest rice in Hoar and other areas during the severe corona period (May- June 2020). Therefore, overall, the pandemic does not have any significant effect on agricultural production in Bangladesh, but the supply chain of import and export products were partly suspended for a short period.



AA: What type of problems are you facing in your sector amid the Covid-19 situation?



Debasish Sarker: In my view, we are not facing any crisis in research systems due to Covid-19, however, the activities were partly disrupted during April- June due to lockdown. At present, research activities are going on smoothly following health guidelines, as per government direction. In fact, the crisis is visible in other sectors that created a huge unemployment problem, while agriculture is the most potential sector that can provide them with employment during this crisis. The crisis we face is a natural disaster like flooding and water logging due to climate change that particularly limiting the productivity of the crops.



AA: Which are your direct initiatives to overcome the Covid-19 crisis?



Debasish Sarker: Covid-19 may be with us for a long time that will have clear effects on food production and supply chain in the global market. As we mostly depend on imports for agricultural products, the international crisis will severely affect us. So we are trying to boost up pulses production by developing high yielding and stress-tolerant crop varieties with appropriate production packages.



AA: How farmers are facilitated or supported to ensure their agricultural production usual?





Debasish Sarker: Agriculture is a major economic driver in Bangladesh; therefore farmers are always supported with advanced agricultural technologies to enhance agricultural production even during Covid-19 crises. Farmers are getting high yielding and climate-resilient crop varieties as well as production technologies from different research organizations. To cultivate those varieties, they are facilitated with agriculture inputs such as quality seed, fertilizer, plant protection equipment, seed storage pots, etc. through the Department of Agricultural Extension with a special project. Moreover, the government is providing farm machinery to farmers with a 50% subsidy to reduce labor pressure in production. All the efforts will potentially help farmers for sustainable farm production.



AA: What is your future preparedness in this regard?



Debasish Sarker: Covid-19 is a global crisis and it is very hard to predict how long it will last. So, we are prepared to continue our research activities amid Covid-19 following health guidelines, as per government direction.



AA: Thank you for your valuable time.



Debasish Sarker: Thank you too for listening to me.





