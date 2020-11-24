Demise of a freedom fighter, an officer and a gentleman

Late Lt. Col. Akhtar standing on the left with Capt (Retd) Humayun Kabir and the author respectively in front of river Brahmaputra at Chilmari.





For nearly nine months, since the onslaught of the killer Covid 19 on our lives turning everything upside down, every morning I wake up with a fast beating heart wondering who is the next victim? The plethora of WhatsApp, Messenger or Facebook apps that I regularly visit , seems, are there only to dish out news of deaths of people known and unknown, like factories churning out death without remission. It is as if we are walking through a valley of death and counting our toll numbers.





One recent victim of the killer virus was my childhood friend Lt. Colonel (Retd) Akhtarul Islam, who passed away on November 14, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka Cantonment. He was 69 years old. He left his wife, two daughters, Dr. Asha and Oishi, currently pursuing higher studies in Boston University; and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death. He was buried after Asr prayers on the same day at the Banani Army graveyard following a short state funeral ceremony, entitled to a freedom fighter.





Akhtar and I come from the same Upazila of Chilmari, Kurigram. We grew up together and went to the same school. He was an exceedingly brilliant student and never stood second in the school .In our area, in those days, parents exhorted their school going children to follow Akhtar as a role model. He completed his Honors in English literature from Rajshahi University before joining the Army.







Though he was a year senior to me in school, he was a few courses junior to me in the army as he joined the force much after the Liberation War while I was selected as a trainee officer cadet during the War of Liberation. On top of everything, we were closest friends. Yet he has been deeply respectful to me addressing me as "sir" and never addressed me by name in public. A dedicated and courageous freedom fighter, Akhter fought gallantly with 3rd Bengal under Sector 11, which was a part of Z Force. 3rd Bengal was later moved to Sylhet under the command of Major Shafat Jamil, and Akhtar was made company commander of a student company.







He was deeply religious and led an honest, ethical and morally exemplary life, worthy of emulating by others. In her Facebook post Akhtar's daughter Oishi, while informing about her father's hospitalization, reflected on some of his personal traits. Oishi wrote, at age fourteen when she got an offer of a tuition job, her father asked her why she wasn't doing it for free? "Money is dangerous. You often fall victim to it without even realizing", he cautioned. At age 19 when she got her other tuition job for 15000 / taka a month her father asked her to lower it, since that was unnecessarily high. "Just because someone will pay you more than you need, you should not accept it. Share it with another student in need. Learn to resist temptation. It's a never ending trap", he warned. Oishi obliged her father and lowered the charge to 12000/ taka. I think these two small incidents speak volumes of the humane values that Akhtar had diligently upheld in his life. He had an uncanny ability to bring out the best of an individual by his calm persuasion, a rare quality found in a person.





Following the War of Liberation and imbued by high hopes of transforming the society and instilling the ideal of the liberation war in our statecraft he dabbled with left leaning politics to be an agent of change .But he soon got disenchanted with politics and decided to join the Army. As he was already over aged at the time, he was ineligible to sit for the written exam. However, as a freedom fighter he was entitled to a waiver of the age limit by two years under the law. But as he fought with the 3rd Bengal , his freedom fighter documents were maintained by the unit, which was stationed in Chittagong Hill Tracts and there was no time for him to go to Chittagong Hill Tracts, procure the documents and return to Dhaka on time to sit for the exam. At that time I was serving at the Army Headquarters and Akhtar came to see me for my help. I obtained permission for him from the concerned authorities to sit for the written exam pending submission of the FF documents before the announcement of the exam result. I also was able to retrieve his documents from 3rd Bengal with the help of the Chittagong Brigade headquarters.





Subsequently, he crossed all the hurdles successfully including the ISSB and joined the Bangladesh Military Academy as a trainee cadet with SSC 5 course in February 1977. Many of his course mates remember him as a soft spoken perfect gentleman with a down to earth personality. He was easy to make friends with and was always supportive of his friends. Following the granting of Commission on December 25, 1977, he served with reputation in different field and staff duties including as Commanding officer of a BDR battalion .







He retired from the army on August 29, 2001 as a Lieutenant Colonel. On reflection, I tend to presume that most likely he lost interest in the uniform service too, hence couldn't or didn't apply his best to excel in his career, as was naturally expected, given his background. Following retirement he withdrew himself from the public view and became sort of a hermit and fully devoted himself to reading Holy Quran with its meaning and interpretation from different Islamic academics and authors. Nonetheless, he remained fondly attached to his birth place until his last day.







As I joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service in April 1977 and soon departed on foreign postings, my communication with Akhtar almost halted but no sooner I retired in 2010 and returned home than the gap between us disappeared instantly. Everytime I went to Chilmari , which was quite frequent, he unfailingly accompanied me whenever I asked. Both being retired, we used to discuss many ideas and undertook initiatives to support the poor community of our area, which was arguably the most, impoverished part in the country. He used to constantly exhort me, given my supposed "stature" in the society to be more proactive in this regard. But I knew my limit. While in Chilmari we would be joined by our friend, Shawkat Ali Sarkar, the only Upazila Chairman of Chilmari, since the concept was introduced in the 80s.





Shawqat is a valiant freedom fighter and is a recipient of the war medal, Bir Bikram (BB), the second highest gallantry award for the living, for his bravery during the war. The three of us would spend umpteen hours reminiscing about our war stories and talking about the socio- economic condition of our area and pondering ways and means for its improvement. After Akhtar died, Shawkat told me now there will be two of us alive, only to mourn Akhtar's death. Akhtar also established a Dakhil Madrasa in his village in his mother's name and put a lot of his hard work to obtain government's support in what's called- Monthly Pay Order (MPO) for the teachers. . He introduced IT education in his madrasa as well as enforced the singing of the national anthem like any other educational institution, as a must follow routine.





Akhtar and I were planning to visit Chilmari since August this year but we couldn't make it though due to a host of complications starting with corona virus and then flood and after that my wife's series of ailments and finally her surgery. And, every time I shifted the date, I apologized to him and he would respond that the visit to Chilmari was not his plan but it was mine and he was perfectly game whenever I decided to go. On November 3 my wife got admitted to the hospital for a surgery, forcing me to postpone our visit once again.







On November 8 Akhtar called to inform me that he needed to go to Chilmari for some urgent work and that he would leave in a day or two. I told him to stay put in Chilmari till I join him hopefully by the end of the month. He responded affirmatively commenting jocularly" sir, your wishes are my command". I was told Akhtar's daughter successfully talked him out of his proposed visit. As the saying goes "man proposes God disposes"- ironically, the next day Akhtar had a massive heart attack and was rushed to the CMH, never to return home in spite of the tireless efforts by the doctors to save his life. His health condition was further compounded by the attack of the coronavirus. He came out of the hospital as a corpse.





There is an omnipotent God sitting above us conjuring grand schemes and He alone knows His reasons which we as mortals have no way of knowing. But I can solemnly vouch, Akhtar has been a good human being and surely Allah (SWT) will take cognizance of his good deeds in this world and bestow upon him His best of rewards. I could already see Allah's blessings came in the form of how his course mates, in the absence of any male member in his family, relentlessly monitored day and night to ensure that Akhtar received the best of treatment in CMH and following his death, arranged all the formalities for his janaza and burial with full state honor as a freedom fighter. In this context I should specifically mention the names of three of his course mates- Maj Gen (retd). Matiur Rahman, Brig Gen ( retd) Sayeedur Rahman and Col (retd) Yahia for going out of their way to ensure all the formalities were done smoothly and without any hitch.





There were many things Akhtar and I had done together and there remain many things still undone which we would have accomplished together had he stayed alive. However, there is an insignificant remiss, which nonetheless, will haunt me throughout my life. My wife during her last visit to Tokyo bought some clothing material. Few days ago I used that material to make two shirts-one for Akhtar and one for me, hoping that I will give it to him when we meet. Alas we never had the opportunity to meet again- death, the extinguisher of life, robbed our friend from us. Rest in peace my friend and feel not lonely as I will join you when Allah desires so.



The author is a freedom fighter,

a former secretary and served

as Bangladesh Ambassador

to many countries.

Leave Your Comments