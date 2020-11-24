Diner Sheshe

"A decade ago, my husband succumbed to a heart attack. Soon after, my son fell seriously ill; he'd have seizures everyday. But before the doctors could even treat him, his condition worsened. He was just 22 when he passed away. I have 4 daughters-all of them are married. They kept inviting me to live with them but I wanted to be independent. So I put my grief aside and started selling adrak, limbu, avla and masalas at the Dadar market. I lived hand to mouth but I was content-Whatever I had, was mine.
But a few months later, my health deteriorated- I'd get sudden knee pain and wasn't able to walk around like I used to. So my daughter put her foot down and insisted that I live with her. I agreed, but on one condition- I'd pay rent every month and contribute to household expenses. My routine remained the same- I'd walk to Dadar early in the morning, set up my stall with other vendors and sell vegetables till midnight. Most of what I made, I gave to my daughter. But things changed after the lockdown- For 7 months, everything was shut; I had no income.
My daughter kept telling me , 'Don't worry, my money is your money' but it bothered me a lot. So when things opened just before Dussehra, I set shop again. But dhanda poora thap ho gaya- I hardly made 200 Rs a day. Nobody wanted to buy from the streets- Once a woman even asked me to sanitise adrak and limbu! But the good news is that my knee pain seems to have vanished...thanks to the police- they shoo us away every few hours from the footpath. I've become a good runner in the process! Ab kya kare, they are doing their duty and I have to do mine.
So, even though they seized my produce yesterday, I'm back here to do what I need to do. Before Diwali, my granddaughter had asked for a new dress but we couldn't afford it. Now, I'm trying to drive business so that I can buy her that dress. All my life I've only followed one rule that I want to share- be self sufficient and no one can have any control over you… and trust me, that's how all us women need to start living!"
Humans of Bombay, Fb
Leave Your Comments
Latest News