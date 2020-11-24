Diner Sheshe





"A decade ago, my husband succumbed to a heart attack. Soon after, my son fell seriously ill; he'd have seizures everyday. But before the doctors could even treat him, his condition worsened. He was just 22 when he passed away. I have 4 daughters-all of them are married. They kept inviting me to live with them but I wanted to be independent. So I put my grief aside and started selling adrak, limbu, avla and masalas at the Dadar market. I lived hand to mouth but I was content-Whatever I had, was mine.







But a few months later, my health deteriorated- I'd get sudden knee pain and wasn't able to walk around like I used to. So my daughter put her foot down and insisted that I live with her. I agreed, but on one condition- I'd pay rent every month and contribute to household expenses. My routine remained the same- I'd walk to Dadar early in the morning, set up my stall with other vendors and sell vegetables till midnight. Most of what I made, I gave to my daughter. But things changed after the lockdown- For 7 months, everything was shut; I had no income.







My daughter kept telling me , 'Don't worry, my money is your money' but it bothered me a lot. So when things opened just before Dussehra, I set shop again. But dhanda poora thap ho gaya- I hardly made 200 Rs a day. Nobody wanted to buy from the streets- Once a woman even asked me to sanitise adrak and limbu! But the good news is that my knee pain seems to have vanished...thanks to the police- they shoo us away every few hours from the footpath. I've become a good runner in the process! Ab kya kare, they are doing their duty and I have to do mine.





So, even though they seized my produce yesterday, I'm back here to do what I need to do. Before Diwali, my granddaughter had asked for a new dress but we couldn't afford it. Now, I'm trying to drive business so that I can buy her that dress. All my life I've only followed one rule that I want to share- be self sufficient and no one can have any control over you… and trust me, that's how all us women need to start living!"



Humans of Bombay, Fb





