Worldwide waffling





Pop singer/songwriter Sia is facing criticism on social media following the release of the trailer for her directorial debut, titled "Music," on Thursday. In the inspirational musical drama, Sia casts her longtime collaborator Maddie Ziegler as an autistic teenager, and Twitter users were quick to knock Sia for not placing an actually autistic person in the role, accusing the Grammy-nominated singer of ableism. "





Several autistic actors, myself included, responded to these tweets. We all said we could have acted in it on short notice. These excuses are just that- excuses," tweeted one user."The fact of the matter is zero effort was made to include anyone who is actually autistic. #NothingAboutUsWithoutUs" "Maybe you're just a bad actor," Sia wrote in response.









Dwight Howard has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, a source confirms to Sports Illustrated on Friday night. The signing was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Per Bobby Marks of ESPN, the deal is worth the veteran minimum exception of $2.6 million. The cap hit will be $1.6 million. The 34-year-old center is coming off of a season of redemption with the Los Angeles Lakers.







After teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Howard once again established himself as a reliable center coming off of the Lakers' bench. Last season, Howard appeared in 69 regular-season games for the Lakers. In an average of roughly 18 minutes of action, Howard put up 7.5 points-per-game, collected 7.3 rebounds-per-game, and had 1.1 blocks-per-game.











US President Donald Trump will appear at the virtual Group of 20 (G20) summit this weekend, announced the White House, as global leaders struggle with surging Covid-19 cases around the world. Trump will participate in the summit on both Saturday and Sunday, according to a schedule released by the White House on Friday night, reported The Hill. It is unclear what events the President will participate in exactly. The summit for the group, comprising of 19 leading world economies and the European Union, moved online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair the summit, which was originally set to take place in Riyadh. Trump's appearance at the summit comes as he refuses to accept President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the recently held presidential elections while his campaign seeks to overturn the outcome of the polls.









Frustrated over his attempts of removing encroachment over his land, a youth in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Friday torched a Tehsil office gutting valuable land documents. Officials said a man named Rajiv Kisan of Tileimal village on Friday morning reached the tehsil office of Rengali in autorickshaw carrying diesel in plastic cans. "





The watchman was sweeping the office when the youth sprinkled diesel inside the office and set fire to it before anyone could react. In no time several files were up in smoke," said Rengali tehsildar Sunil Meher. The man then went live on Facebook showing the tehsil office in fire which soon attracted the attention of other officials. In his Facebook live video, the youth kept on ranting about the injustice done to him by the Tehsil officials over a person encroaching his land.





