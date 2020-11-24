Trump's failure is the pillar of Joe Biden success



The present US is passing out the most crucial and unprecedented crisis moment of its history. US economy shakes the anticipation of big recession and job market remarkably shrinks. Global pandemic COVID-19 hurts the US as hotspot due to awkward handling and the highest numbers of infection and casualty have happened in America. The US leadership role led by Donald Trump made criticism globally and raised some serious miry question around the world. He considered the pandemic initially as merely media propaganda which now suffers the US denizens severely. Later he changed his voice but played a dubious leadership role up to the recently held election.



Trump's ineptitude was exposed, but more than that, the US was not there to help others. US was not a global power in this pandemic, and people would remember that in later, US was going lonely. A simple example was protective medical equipment made by US manufacturer 3M and bound for Germany was allegedly intercepted in Thailand and diverted the consignment to the US, leading a senior German official to accuse Washington of "modern piracy" during COVID-19 pandemic and the same mishap has been happened with Canada.



What Trump would like to say frequently that he created America more great but most of his decision regarding COVID-19 handling made him very controversial, his leadership role doubt the US voters and this vacuum grabbed by Joe Biden. He made a strong promise and commitment to tackle the chaos pandemic issue, address a good plan and made him success.



It is to be mentioned here that after the 2008-09 financial crisis, both the Bush and Obama administrations recognized the need for American leadership role on the world stage. When Ebola ravaged West Africa in September 2014, President Barack Obama stood in front of the United Nations and implored the leaders of the world to do more. Though Ebola never posed a significant threat to the US domestically, but Obama presented it as a problem the globe had to face together and proved his leadership role to global market.



After electing the US President, Donald Trump has taken so many non-stop controversial decisions one after another and his one of the most controversial decision was to impose restrictions to enter seven Muslims countries in USA and as a result, the US immigrants were so many furious to him that they have never forgotten the issue and looking for a good chance and lastly have no other alternative to support Joe Biden. As a result, Joe Biden bagged the highest number of voters in US history and elected US President as an oldest septuagenarian. Joe Biden firmly promised the voters that his first and foremost task in White House would be to withdraw the restrictions.



Donald Trump had a plan and last election pledge to make a wall between USA and Mexico border to tackle the illegal immigrants. He was very adamant and exorbitant to execute the same, someone criticized him it was a matter of lunacy task but partially managed the same due to strongly protest from the Congress lawmakers, even of his own Republican party.



His another controversial decision was to uniquely withdrawal of USA from six nations nuclear agreement with Iran which sparked out many of its allies and whimsically USA violated the international pacts claiming world super power. He also made tight pressure some of US allies not to run any business with Iran. Joe Biden has promised to revive the six nations nuclear pact with Iran and put extra pressure through a diplomatic way.



During Trump's rule, the USA had officially skipped off the Paris climate agreement, striking a serious blow to the global pact that seeks to limit global warming to well below 2C. The US was the first country to pull out of the accord with effect from 2016 which was a top policy priority for the Obama administration. The move to exit brought swift condemnation globally from climate advocates. USA formally notified the UN of its intention to withdraw and announced that the US would exit the accord as it would hurt the US economy. Joe Biden declared to come back at the Paris climate protocol after resumption of his power.



Donald Trump was attempted to impeach for abuse of power in Ukraine issue in a historic way and he was the 45th US president became just the third occupant of the White House in American history to be impeached. Lastly he escaped due to his own Republican party's majority support but it was moral failure of his tenure and Joe Biden has bagged the benefit of Trump's awkward handling.



No doubt, Donald Trump was a raw-handed businessman cum politician who elected through a controversial election and it has to be believed that he had a little know-how about US foreign policy and the rest of the world. He was such a president who couldn't believe anyone as a friend for long time and make him foe within a short time, changed his own decision in the day night! Several high-ups left the White House for his headstrong decisions and each of the issues made him week and turmoil of the US voters. His daughter-in-law was his adviser and his daughter was a high profile influential White House executive and it was a blatant example of nepotism in his administration.



Donald Trump's some other controversial decisions were to shift the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, divided the US citizens insisting on racism that abolished long time ago in USA, cancellation of most popular Obama Healthcare service in USA, strong trade conflict with China and European Union, withdrawal of US membership from UNESCO, World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Human Rights Council, decision of US immigrants children separate from their guardian and so on. Most of his Twitter message seemed to be raw handed and controversial headstrong remarks. Sometimes it was hard to believe that the tweeted message passed either by a US president or awkward secretary!



No doubt, Trump was seriously stubborn; most of his decision was very inept and raises some serious loophole regarding the foreign policy of USA! Several women oppression allegations had been raised against Trump, it had an allegation to avade tax as per US law and finally Trump personal image and transparency record was opaque to the voters. Every failure of Donald Trump gives a good chance to win in US election by Joe Biden. Joe Biden said after his election victory that he was elected not a president of democrats, he is a president of all Americans who voted him or not. Now the time to wait and see what Joe Biden has to unify the nations and to make real the decency he promised.



