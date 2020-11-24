Army's cycling expedition team reaches Comilla



Cox's Bazar-bound 100 members of Cycling Expedition'2020 team of Bangaladesh Army marking Mujib Borsho reached Comilla Cantonment. Senior army officials of Comilla Cantonment welcomed the team. Later, they laid a wreath at the Shaheed Memorial in the cantonment area followed by a photo session at MR Chowdhury Ground on Monday.







The party will leave Comilla Cantonment for Feni today (November 24). The team is set to complete the "Mujib Year Cycling Expedition-2020", a 1,010 km journey in 26 days riding bi-cycles. The month-long journey began from Banglabandha of Tetulia on November 08 and is set to end at Shah Porir Dwip of Teknaf on December 03.

Leave Your Comments