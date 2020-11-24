BSMRAU celebrates 22nd founding anniversary

BSMRAU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Ghiyasuddin Mia attending the ceremony marking the 22th founding anniversary of the University in Gazipur on Sunday. -AA



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University celebrated its 22nd founding anniversary and University Day on Sunday, November 22 with colorful arrangements and enthusiasm. On this occasion, hoisting the national flag and the flag of the university, paying homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu, flying pigeons and balloons, the day was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ghiyasuddin Mia. On this occasion, a colorful rally went around the main road of the university and ended at Begum Sufia Kamal Auditorium. A discussion meeting has been held under the chairmanship of Md. Khorshed Alam Bhunya.







The Chief Guest conveyed his sincere greetings and congratulations to all the members of the University family and expressed his deep gratitude and thanks to all concerned including the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for establishing the University. He said the university has been working tirelessly for the last 22 years in the international arena by overcoming the difficult challenges and maintaining its reputation in the international arena for its quality of education and research.







Established in the name of the Father of the Nation, this university has been making an important contribution in building the golden Bengal of Bangabandhu's dream. University Treasurer Professor Tofail Ahmed, UGC Professor and former Vice-Chancellor Dr. as a special guest at the meeting. Md. Abdul Mannan Akand and President of the Teachers Association Prof. Md. Tofazzal Islam gave an important speech highlighting the success of the last 22 years.







Md. Sirajul Islam Talukder, Registrar of the University delivered the welcome address on the occasion. After noon, special prayers were held at the Central Mosque wishing success and prosperity to the university. Faculty Deans, Directors, Proctors, Provosts, Teachers, Officers, Employees and Retired Teachers, Officers, Employees participate in all the programs of the Founding Anniversary.









---Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur





