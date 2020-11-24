IBBL EC chairman presents paper on Covid-19 impact

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Executive Committee Chairman and Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Chairman Dr Md Salim Uddin addressing a program organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) recently.



Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Executive Committee Chairman and Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Chairman Dr Md Salim Uddin presented a keynote paper on 'Impact of COVID 19 on Business - The Bangladesh Perspective' in the members at virtual platform. The program was organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) recently.







In the paper, Dr Salim Uddin explored the impact of Covid-19 on the business landscape globally in general and in Bangladesh in particular. He focused on unusual and abnormal global situation due to Covid-19 and its expected crisis duration including its potential impact on economy as well as business.





He covered Covid-19 Impact on business such as recessions, recovery, implication and its consequences to business. Textile, tourism, pharmaceuticals, export import business, SME, industrial production, manufacturing production, revenue, remittance, credit growth, startup business are facing challenges, he said.





He also highlighted some key message to think for next new normal, to act rather than react, stop assuming that the old ways will come back, the recovery will be digital, decisive actions to emerge stronger in the next normal, to accelerate organization's digital capabilities to keep pace, refocus digital efforts toward changing customer expectations, use new data and artificial intelligence to improve business operations.To revive the economy, it is more important to move forward together, he suggested. Textile, garments, footwear, leather and construction sectors were the most hit hard sectors of the economy, he added.





He also mentioned that, Covid-19 has immense impact on Rural Economy like other sectors. For which demands in poultry, dairy, fisheries were decreased that led to a drastic price drop in the respective sectors. Due to industrial shutdowns, garments workers and urban day laborers have lost their jobs, he said. Consequently, a large number of people with no income source moved from cities to villages which pushed the rural economy at a vulnerable stance, he added.







He stressed on more digital economy; demonetization; global supply chains redrawn; policy reforms; liquidity rush in the capital markets and the nature of Jobs. Over the past six months, business organizations have reorganized supply chains, set up remote operations, and made tough financial decisions, he said.







Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Distinguished Fellow Professor Mustafizur Rahman was present in the conference as the chief guest. ICAB President Muhammad Farooq FCA delivered address of welcome while ICAB former President and Grant Thornton Consulting Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director Dewan Nurul Islam presided over the conference as the Session Chairman. ICAB Vice-President Sabbir Ahmed offered the closing remarks and ICAB Secretary and CEO (In-Charge) Mahbub Ahmed Siddique conducted the questions and answers session. Members of ICAB were present in the conference.











