Booters continue training full swing in Doha

The Bangladesh national football team has completed their second field training session on Monday morning at Al Aziziyah Boutique (Super Club, Pitch-2), in Doha, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Monday, BSS report. The national booters also joined hour-long GYM session from 11 am to 12 pm at Aspire Football Academy' GYM.





During the team's practice session, coaches were focused on players' fitness prior to their practice matches. The Bangladesh national football team will play their first practice match against Army Football team on Wednesday at Aziziyah Boutique (super club, pitch-2) and play the second practice match on November 28 against Lusail Sports Club at Aziziyah Boutique (super club, pitch-1).





Before the start of the practice session of the Bangladesh national football team, the national booters observed one minute's silence in honor of the BFF's former vice president Badal Roy, an iconic former footballer of national football team, who passed away Sunday afternoon in the city's Bangladesh Medical College in Dhanmondi.





National football team's dependable midfielder Mamunul Islam Mamun through a video message on Monday said: "To tell the truth we the nationalPlayers are very sad after hearing the sad news because we have lost a man who is like an elder brother, like a guardian 'Badal Da'… we all the players are really very sad …. When he (Badal Roy) was in national team management, he used to cooperate the players a lot mentally ….. In fact, he was our guardian … he was a legendary player … we lost a legend as well as a guardian.





We want him to be a good in the haven and our prayer will always be with his family, concluded Mamun.Meanwhile, team assistant coach Mohammad Masud Parvez Kaisar, who went to Qatar on Sunday last to join the rest of the team, has reached Doha safely. He also sampled for COVID 19 test and his test result came negative.



