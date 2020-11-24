Tamim keeps faith on young players to stun favorite Khulna

Fortune Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal and Gemcon Khulna captain Mahmudullah Riyad pose for a photo (left) while Gemcon Khulna star Shakib AL Hasan (right) during practice session on Monday. -Collected



Fortune Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal, urged his young brigade to come all guns blazing against red-hot favourtie Gemcon Khulna in the first game of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The match starts at 6.30 pm. State run Bangladesh Television and T Sports will telecast the match live.





With the inclusion of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad, Gemcon Khulna looked utterly strong amongst the side in the high voltage Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The team is also blessed with some experienced performers like Al-Amin Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu, Shuvagat Hom and others who are either currently playing in the national team or donned the national jersey in the recent past.





In contrast, Tamim's Fortune Barishal is dubbed as the weakest team in the tournament since they formed the side with mostly the young players. Tamim Iqbal in fact admitted they made a mistake in the players draft by not choosing some of the experience campaigners.





But the Barishal captain didn't want to give up despite knowing how strong team the Gemcon Khulna is. He said he has the faith on the young players, who he thinks, are capable to turning the things around."We may not be stronger side on paper but cricket is a game of uncertainty. Not all the team who are strong on paper wins the tournament always. I am sure, we have got the players, who all are capable and keen to show their mettle," Tamim said on Monday.







"The young players had already proved them and now are here. I have full faith on them. I hope we'll get off to a good start in tomorrow's match."He went on to say: "Certainly Khulna is a strong side. But as I said earlier, we have to keep faith on ourselves. I have the faith on my young brigade. You may not find a big name in our team but they all are capable of winning the match."





Gemcon Khulna captain Mahmudullah Riyad however is reluctant to rely on their strength just, rather he wants to show a good performance on the field.

"It is true that on paper our team is strong but I always believe that on paper strength doesn't matter. What matters, is to perform in the right place," Mahmudullah said here today ahead of the match."





"No matter how many big names you have or how good team you have got. At the end of the day, you have to prove it on the ground that you are a good side. So there is much to prove. We are contesting in a tournament where all the best players of the domestic cricket are playing."





Mahmudullah Riyad had a good outing as captain as he led the Mahmudullah XI to championship title in the BCB President's Cup. But he doesn't want to live on that glory. "There is nothing to be satisfied. The tournament is past now. That was a 50-over tournament and here it is T20 format. I think it is important to make a good start. So we are looking for a good start tomorrow (today)," he remarked.





Squad:



Gemcon Khulna: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain (senior), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shamim Patwari, Ariful Haque, Shafiul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul islam, Rishad Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Salman Hossain, Jahirul Islam.





Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Irfan Shukkur, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abu Jayed Rahi, Towhid Ridoy, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mahidul Ankan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Syem, Sohrawardi Shuvo.





