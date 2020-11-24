Pakistan: Inmates demonstrate against poor living condition



An alert was sounded in the Jacobabad district jail and security in and around the prison was beefed up after inmates defied orders and demonstrated against several issues on Thursday, reports India Bloom News Service. During the demonstration, inmates damaged flower vases. No under-trial prisoner could be taken to courts for the scheduled hearing of their cases due to the unrest, reports Dawn News.





Senior officers of the jail police worked hard to bring the situation under control. The prisoners told them that they were not being provided due facilities as per the jail manual. They complained that drinking water was not being provided to them on time and the food being served to them was also of poor quality. They alleged that the jail police were exempting from work those prisoners who would give them money, reports Dawn News. The inmates returned to their barracks after ending shouts of protests.

