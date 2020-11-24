John Kerry named as Biden's 'climate tsar'



Former US secretary of state John Kerry will act as "climate tsar" when US President-elect Joe Biden takes office.He was one of several people named for top positions by the Biden transition team on Monday.





Other key picks include Avril Haines as the first woman to lead intelligence, and long-time aide Antony Blinken as secretary of state - the most important foreign policy position. It comes as calls are growing for Donald Trump to concede the election. He has made unsubstantiated claims of widespread electoral fraud and is continuing to pursue legal challenges over the result.







Biden is projected to beat President Trump by 306 votes to 232 when the US electoral college meets to formally confirm the winner on 14 December. This is far above the 270 votes he needs.In a statement following the announcement on Monday, Biden said: "I need a team ready on Day One to help me reclaim America's seat at the head of the table, rally the world to meet the biggest challenges we face, and advance our security, prosperity, and values.







This is the crux of that team." Some of the positions require confirmation in the US Senate. Kerry, who signed the 2015 Paris climate agreement on behalf of the US before President Trump chose to withdraw from it, was chosen for the role of special presidential envoy for climate.In a tweet following the news, Kerry wrote: "America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is.





I'm proud to partner with the President-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President's Climate Envoy."Kerry was secretary of state during Barack Obama's second term as president. A veteran Democrat politician, he lost to incumbent Republican George W Bush in the 2004 presidential election.He endorsed Biden to be the Democratic Party's candidate in the 2020 race, and joined him on the campaign trail.











---BBC





