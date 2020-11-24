'We are moving towards fulfilling Vision-2021'



Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Nasrul Hamid has said that the government is moving forward for fulfilling the Vision-2021 amid coronavirus pandemic.He was addressing as the chief guest the inaugural ceremony of 5KW Vertical Wind Turbine 'ONUVA' held at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Monday.







Vertical Wind Turbine "ONUVA" is a step towards achieving the goal of renewable power supply by using nature's wind energy through tolerant structures by reducing energy dependence. Nasrul said, "We are working vehemently to increase the supply of electricity to all in Bangladesh, import liquefied natural gas to meet the energy demand, distribute solar home systems and increase gas production."





He specifically mentioned that this innovative technology of bio power generation of BUP will definitely play an important role in making us self-reliant. The state minister thanked the Vice-Chancellor of BUP and all those involved in the research under his leadership and encouraged further research. At the same time, he mentioned the government of Bangladesh under the leadership of his ministry and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would come forward to take such research to go ahead.







Leave Your Comments