

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Monday said journalists in Bangladesh are being subjected to repression and suppression only because of division and conflict among them. "Journalists need to be united now for their professional reasons. But we see there're conflicts among the journalists than that of political parties. That's why journalists cannot raise voice in unison when it comes to torture on them, no matter what their views are," he said, reports UNB.





Speaking at a token-hunger strike program, the BNP leader also said the journalists are facing the "steamroller of torture and even getting killed and deprived of justice" only for lack of their united voice. A faction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists arranged the three-hour-long programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club demanding the release of arrested journalists and the trial of journalist couple Sagar-Runi murder case.





Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, said journalists should have sympathy for each other irrespective of their political ideology and views. "But when people hear about or see journalists being divided and taken a position in favor of BNP and Awami League, then they lose their confidence in the media and they get frustrated."





He bemoaned that journalists could not unitedly continue a movement for mounting pressure on the government to complete the trial of Sagar-Runi murder case and punish their assailants. "We saw a journalist leader was awarded to thwart the protest against the incident. If the issue of Sagar-Runi's murder can be silenced through an award, then such murders will continue."He regretted that the submission date for the probe report of the Sagar-Runi murder case was deferred for the 76th time.





"Cases are being filed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman. Are the editors of other newspapers taking to the streets in protest against it? They're not doing that. The government will be scared of hitting a journalist if all other the journalists raise voice unitedly when their any colleague comes under any attack. There should be a unity among you, but we don't see it."





