'BNP is destroying peace in country'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the BNP is destroying peace and stability in the country.He came up with the remarks while addressing a memorial meeting on late leaders of the party in Companiganj upazila of Noakhali on Monday.





He joined the meeting through a videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises in Dhaka.Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP leaders are shamelessly saying that they do not believe in arson terrorism. But, killing people in arson attacks using gunpowder is the continuation of BNP's evil politics."







BNP talks about democracy but the party is hatching conspiracy to grasp the state power through secret alleyways in an undemocratic way, the minister said.There will be no benefit in doing undemocratic acts, he said adding that there is no alternative to go to state power without polls.Quader urged BNP to refrain from the evil politics of carrying out arson attacks; otherwise their politics will be ruined.





