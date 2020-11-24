Italy's Covid-19 death toll tops 50,000



Italy registered 630 coronavirus linked deaths on Monday, rising from 562 the day before and taking the official toll since the genesis of its outbreak back in February to 50,453, according to health ministry data.



Italy, the first European country to be hit by the global coronavirus pandemic, on Monday passed the threshold of 50,000 deaths from Covid-19.





A punishing lockdown of all its 60 million residents brought the first outbreak under control but, as elsewhere, the number of cases has risen sharply in recent months.





Deaths have followed, with more than 750 recorded in one 24-hour period last week. The worst daily toll in Italy was 969 deaths, on March 27.





The Italian government has sought to avoid another lockdown after it crippled the economy, focusing instead on regional restrictions alongside a nationwide night-time curfew.





Leave Your Comments