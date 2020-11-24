Mohakhali slum fire extinguished, about 100 huts destroyed





A massive fire that erupted on late Monday night engulfed around 100 shanties in ‘Sattola Bosti' in Dhaka’s Mohakhali.





According to fire service headquarters control room, t he fire occurred at around 11:45pm, was brought under control at around 00:55am.





The area covered in thick black smoke as volunteers and firefighters scrambled to extinguish the pockets of flames.





At least 98 semi-pucca shanties and small makeshift shops were gutted in the incident. It took twelve firefighting units to extinguish the flame at around 2:55am.





The cause of the fire and extent of damage could not be known immediately. However, no casualty was reported, the fire service officer said.





Once the fire was put out, the scale of devastation started becoming clear.





(With input from agencies)









