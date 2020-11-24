Jamalpur MP Faridul Haque to be sworn-in as State Minister





Md Faridul Haque Khan, an Awami League MP from Jamalpur-2 constituency, is scheduled to be sworn-in as the state minister for Religious Affairs.





The Oath-taking ceremony will be held at Bangabhaban at 7pm on Tuesday, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said.





“I’ve got a call from Cabinet and they’ll send a car for me around 5pm for going to Bangabhaban,” Faridul told UNB.





Cabinet sources said he would be given the religious affairs portfolio which has been vacant since the death of Sheikh Md Abdullah in June this year.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led 47-member Cabinet was constituted on January 6 after the Awami League was reelected in the last general election. It has 31 new faces and three technocrat ministers.





On July 11, State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed and Awami League Women Affairs Secretary Fazilutunnesa Indira joined as minister and state minister in the Cabinet.

