Worldwide waffling





'Bigg Boss 6' contestant Sana Khan set several tongues wagging when she announced her decision to quit showbiz. Last month, the 'Jai Ho' actress shared a long post on social media to inform her fans that she has decided to bid adieu to the entertainment industry. If a recent report in an entertainment portal is to be believed, Sana Khaan has got married Mufti Anas in Surat. Yes, you read that right! Sana tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Surat the report in SpotboyE said.









One of the most famous mama-bhanja pairs of Bollywood Govinda and Krushna Abhishek has not been hitting well lately as some trouble brewed up between the two over the past few years. Recently, while speaking to a leading daily, Krushna Abhishek, who is a major part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', revealed that he decided to skip the episode featuring Govinda as the guest celebrity as he cannot perform comedy in front his 'mama'. Govinda has finally decided to break his silence on this matter. While speaking to ETimes, Chi Chi said that he is extremely sad to talk about this in public, but he feels that it is time people should know the truth.











Members of the Texas National Guard were mobilized to El Paso County, Texas, to help with the morgue crisis as the state battles a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. A team of 36 National Guard troops has been deployed to "provide mortuary affairs support," according to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM). The team was mobilized Saturday morning "after completing an assessment of the situation on the ground in El Paso County this week," TDEM spokesman Seth Christensen told CNN.









This "virtual idol variety show", from Chinese streaming platform iQIYI, features three celebrity judges hoping to find the next big star. Yet while the concept is familiar, the execution is like nothing we've seen before. Contestants walk out into a capacious hall, complete with a looming T-Rex skeleton hanging from the high ceiling, and perform to the judging panel in real-time. But these hopefuls are not your familiar pub-gigging wannabes, instead they are digital creations, drawn and styled like Japanese anime figures. iQIYI, best known for popular talent shows such as The Rap of China, are exploring futuristic territory with their latest TV foray. Among the 31 virtual contenders, there's an anthropomorphic five-tailed fox dressed in a suit and a cutesy monosyllabic seal, both auditioning for a spot on the judges' teams.



Leave Your Comments