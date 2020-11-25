What Dhaka is talking about





Popular Bangladeshi singer Kona posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Village". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments "What a nice scenery...." Haradon Das, fb









Bangladeshi singer Porshi posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Silence is refreshment for the soul." The photo has already received 8.8k reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Natural beauty with brilliant heart" Afsara Afrin Onu, Fb









FB page Beautiful Holy Mosque in The World posted a picture of a historical mosque. The Saleh Mosque or Al Saleh Mosque in Sanaa, Yemen. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many FB users have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" Md. Kamal, fb











Popular Bangladeshi singer, actor and model Tahsan Rahman Khan posted a photo on his FB page. The photo has already received 521k reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "You are a highly respected person in Bangladesh & an extraordinary singer" Tahsin Kanon, fb



Leave Your Comments