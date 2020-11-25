3750 CU students to get loans to buy smart phones



Some 3750 financially insolvent students of Chittagong University are going to get loans to buy smartphones. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the soft loan approval committee for purchasing android/smart phones, held at the meeting room of Vice Chancellor's office on Tuesday. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the decision.





Presided over by VC Prof Dr Shirin Akhtar, the meeting was attended by joint convener of the committee Professor Dr Rashed Mostafa, dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Banking and Insurance Department's President Prof Sultan Ahmed, Provost of Suhrawardy Hall Prof Mainul Hasan Chowdhury, Controller of Accounts (Acting) Md Faridul Alam Chowdhury, Controller of Examinations (Acting) Chowdhury Amir Mohammad Musa and Member-Secretary of the constituted committee SM Akbar Hossain and other concerned officials. Now the committee is working to provide the soft loans by following due process.





--- Emran Emon, CU Correspondent

