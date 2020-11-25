Bogura police receive 3 vehicles for 999 services

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Rajshahi Range Police Md. Abdul Baten inaugurating 3 new police vehicles for national emergency services in Bogura on Tuesday. -AA



Bogura district police received three vehicles for national emergency services by calling in help-line 999 number over cell phones round the clock.







Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Rajshahi Range Police Md. Abdul Baten BPM, PPM has handed over the three vehicles to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bogura Ali Asraf Bhuiyan BPM (Bar) at Police Super Office premise at around 12.30 PM on Tuesday.







DIG Md. Abdul Baten told the newsmen that the national emergency services through calling the help-line number 999 have been started on December 12, 2017 under the department of Information and Comm-unication Technology of Bangladesh Police and so far police received around 2.40 crore calling for emergency services from the side of the people of the whole country.





Police department has been ensuring three emergency services like "Fire Services", "Ambulance Services" and "Police Services" for round the clock across the country free of cost, added the DIG. DIG also added that the constraint of the vehicles was major restriction for police department to ensure the services to the root-level people of the country and Bogura district was dedicated three vehicles for the first time for ensuring the services in a greater sense though calling 999 and all districts will come under the dedication by turns and Bogura district will be the role-model to the whole country in providing the services.





During the vehicles' dedication program, Addi-tional Superintendent of Police (Admin) of Bogura Ali Haider Chowdhury, Additional Superinten-dent of Police (Crime) Abdur Rashid, Additional SP of Sadar Circle Sonaton Chakrabarty, Additional Superintendent (sadar Circle) Foysal Mahmud, Motahar Hossian and Gaziur Rahman and other officers were present.





--- Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura

