US ambassador to Bangladesh meets CEO of PPP Authority

The United States Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller paid a courtesy call to Sultana Afroz, Secretary to the Bangladesh government and CEO of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) on Tuesday.







He was accompanied by John Smith-Screen, office director-Economic Growth Office, USAID, American Embassy. Ferdousi Shahriar, director-general of Americas, Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended the meeting.







Sultana Afroz noted that Bangladesh could foresee much scope of collaboration between Bangladesh and USA. She acknowledged the outstanding contributions of the United States of America to Bangladesh's economic and social development, climate change, combating terrorism and trafficking in persons. The US ambassador also played a key role during the Covid pandemic in Bangladesh, she mentioned.





Earl Miller recognized the importance of public-private partnership to leverage resources for undertaking mega projects. He also discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.





A presentation outlining the roles, responsibilities and achievements of PPPA was given.





Bangladesh has a pipeline of 79 projects of which six projects have started construction work.





PPPA has been supporting projects in various sectors, such as transportation, food, agriculture, environment, tourism, health, housing and so on.









