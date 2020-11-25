National football team play 1st practice match today

Bangladesh national football team during practice session in Qatar. -BFF



The Bangladesh national football team will take on Army football team of Qatar in the first practice match scheduled to be held today at Al Aziziyah Boutique (Super Club, Pitch 2) in Doha. The match kicks off at 5.30 pm (Qatar time), BSS report.





The Bangladesh national football team went through one and half hours training session from 9 am to 10.30 am at Al Aziziyah Boutique (Super Club; Pitch 1), Doha ahead of the first practice match. Then the team started the GYM session from 10.40 am to 11.10 am at Aspire Football Academy' GYM, according to a message received here today from Bangladesh Football Federation.





In the practice session, coaches were focused on today's match against Army Football Team. In the day's practice session coaches focus on activation, passing practice, small sizes games and game training and set plays.





After that thirty minutes of GYM session for recovery training. All players and officials are very motivated to perform their level best for tomorrow's match. There are no injuries on the team.





The Embassy of Bangladesh in Doha, Qatar is in touch with the Bangladesh national football team. Everyday H.E Mohammad Jashim Uddin, NDC, the Ambassador and officials of the Bangladesh Embassy are taking care of the Bangladesh national football team.





Bangladesh will play their second practice match on November 28 against Lusail Sports Club at Aziziyah Boutique (super club, pitch-1).

