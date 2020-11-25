Agony for Dhaka as Rajshahi clinch final-over thriller

Minister Group Rajshahi all-rounder Mahedi Hasan dispatches one away to the leg side en route to his half-century against Beximco Dhaka in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday. -BCB



Minister Group Rajshahi survived a mighty scare before pulling off an incredible two-run victory over favourite Beximco Dhaka in a nerve-wracking final-over thriller, denying the hosts Dhaka a comfortable win in the Walton Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 opener on Tuesday.







Dhaka almost pulled off a stunner, but Rajshahi skipper Shanto's bold decision to use the off-spinner Mahedi Hasan in the last over saw Rajshahi snatch victory from the jaws of defeat at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur without spectator in the gallery.





The hosts Dhaka looked well placed to win the first match of the tournament, watched by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chief Nazmul Hasan Papon, but faltered in the final over. Needing nine runs to win with five wickets in hand Dhaka could manage only six, as Mahedi held his nerve to see out the game.





Defending a challenging 169, Rajshahi looked down and out for the better part of the match before pulling their act together in the final over to restrict Dhaka to 167 for 5 and clinch an unlikely victory.Credit should be given to much-maligned all-rounder Mahedi who stole the show with an amazing all-rounder display.





The player of the match Mahedi took the highest score of 50 to help Rajshahi recover from a middle-order meltdown to make a challenging total. He then had Dhaka opener Yasir Rabbi and then held his nerve in the final over.





Dhaka started their innings soundly with pugnacious opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim struck two fours and a lofted six in first two overs before he was runout needlessly for 18. His partner Yasir was trapped by Mahedi soon. Mohammad Naim (26) played some expensive strokes in the middle but he too fall as Dhaka were tottering at 55 for 3 despite good run-rate.





Skipper Mushfiq kept alive Dhaka's hopes with a game-changing 71-run stand for the fourth wicket with U-19 winning captain Akbar Ali (34), but his dismissal for 41 in the 18th over put Dhaka under pressure. But In the 19th over when big-hitter Muktar Ali cracked three sixes, they came close. The climax came when Mahedi kept his calm and gave four dot balls against Muktar in the final over as he conceded just six runs in that over. Muktar failed to hit a six in the final over even though getting a (No ball) free-hit chance to become 'tragic hero'. Earlier put into bat first, Rajshahi started their innings strongly, reaching 31 for the opening wicket through Anisul Islam (35) and skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto (17), before Dhaka struck with five wickets in the space of 34 runs.





But mahedi Hasan's late onslaught 50 from 32 balls and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan's crucial 39 helped Rajshahi recover from a dreadful condition to a respectable total. Medium pacer Muktar Ali, who could have been hero, bagged three wickets for 22 runs to put Rajshahi under pressure.



Leave Your Comments