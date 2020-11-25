Abdullah Zubayer’s extraordinary start-up ideas will leave you awestruck





A young entrepreneur and social media influencer Abdullah Zubayer breaks all the odds to be a social media sensation and has made it big in the digital marketing space. Abdullah started his journey with nothing but happens to be at the top currently in the digital content creator and digital marketing space.





Abdullah Zubayer, a small-town boy from Brahmanbaria, came to Dhaka with a big dream and idea of being a renowned name in the digital marketing world. Today, he is one of the resourceful entrepreneurs in his field. Having taken up a number of projects, proving himself just under the age of 25, Abdullah has made his way to the goal with his tremendous content generation and digital knowledge. In a very short period, Abdullah has worked Digital Marketing with many famous personalities such as Tasnova Hoque Elvin, who was a participant in Lux Channel I Superstar, Marjia Mimi who was a participant in Banglalink Next Tuber and Oyshee as well as Haimanti Rakshit Das, who are both famed singers. Also he worked well with foreign famous singer DJ Besho, Hojat Rahimi, Vahdat Rahimi on international platform. His list of collaborations is long.



Doing his Diploma in information technology at SEGi University, Malaysia, he came to know how modern the world is full of digital media and in the increasing popularity of social media he realized, he has keen interest in information technology and he is managing many celebrity pages and even various public figures. He has also provided technical support to many celebrities, actors and actresses. There are so many things he has covered in this field like advertising things through Google Adsense and also Been a savior for many celebrities for recovering their hacked pages and has provided technical support to them.





Abdullah Zubayer is CEO of Fantasy digital media and chief operating officer (COO) of SEBPO. He has also written three books namely- 'How To Ensure Safe Internet', 'The Revenge Of Fire', 'The Last Envelope Of Love', which have been published on international platform like Amazon and Google Book. People love his writings and he is more than happy to keep them smiling by his content. He has also a plan to publish these books at “Ekushey Book Fair” next year. Basically, Abdullah is a Bangladeshi social media influencer, writer and entrepreneur. He has made his place in a very short time in this industry. In fact, he is one of the emerging stars in the digital market.





