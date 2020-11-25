Songbad Editor Muniruzzman no more



Khandaker Muniruzzman, acting editor of Daily Sangbad, has passed away a a hospital in Dhaka at the age of 73.





He breathed his last at 7:20 am Tuesday at the Mugda Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment being diagnosed with coronavirus infection.





Munirzzaman was hospitalized on October 31, said Sangbad's News Editor Kazi Rafique. He was placed in intensive care for around two weeks. Although he was subsequently moved back to a cabin as his condition improved, he eventually lost the battle for his life. His Namaz-e-Janaza was scheduled to be held at 3pm on Tuesday at the National Press Club.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of Muniruzzaman. In separate condolence messages, they prayed for the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family. Muniruzzaman's journey in journalism began in 1970 with the Weekly Ekta, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Bangladesh. He later became known as a political analyst.





Leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists, National Press Club and Dhaka Reporters' Unity have expressed grief over his demise.







