BUP intruduces education friendly software

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni inaugurates the education-friendly software at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) in capital's Mirpur on Tuesday. -AA



When the Covid-19 pandemic has ravaged everything across the globe, Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) has set a unique example in education sector in the country, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni.





She came up with the remarks while addressing as the chief guest the inaugural ceremony of education-friendly software titled 'Comprehensive Learning Management System (CLMS), Remote Proctoring Ges Plagiarism Checker' at the auditorium of the university in capital's Mirpur on Tuesday maintaining health guidelines due to the pandemic.





Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was also present as the special guest at the function chaired by BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan.





Dipu Moni said, "BUP has been continuing their academic activities using information technologies since the outbreak of the pandemic. The university has set a unique example in the education sector by responding to the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make Bangladesh digital marking the golden jubilee of the Independence."

