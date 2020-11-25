Gen Waqar made PSO at Armed Forces Division



The government has promoted Waqar-uz-Zaman, military secretary to the Army Headquarters, to lieutenant general from major general and appointed him the principal staff officer at the Armed Forces Division, reports bdnews24.com.





A high-level official confirmed the promotion and appointment of General Waqar to the crucial post on Tuesday. His appointment will be effective from Nov 30, when his predecessor Lt Gen Mahfzur Rahman ends his tenure.Commissioned in 1985, Waqar was appointed military secretary to the Army Headquarters in February 2017.Prior to that, he had served as the general commanding officer of the 9th Infantry Division.

