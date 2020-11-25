India to work with BD to help develop IT sector



India will work with Bangladesh to invest in hi-tech parks and develop and flourish the Information Technology (IT) sector in Bangladesh.





Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswami and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak discussed about the matter in a meeting at the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park conference room at ICT Tower in city's Agargaon area on Tuesday. They discussed various issues of mutual interest, especially human resource development, development of IT industry and employment generation with the financial support of the government of India to implement IT or Hi-Tech Park establishment project at the district level (in 12 districts), the ongoing progress of information technology sector, investment potential in the ICT sector, technology transfer and cooperation in building a culture of startups, it added.





Palak said at present, India is financing the project of setting up high-tech parks in 12 districts of the country.Another project aimed at setting up the Bangladesh-India IT Training and Incubation Center is under implementation, he added.





Palak said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and under the overall supervision of the Premier's ICT advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the work of building a digital Bangladesh is continuously moving forward in the country.





The Indian High envoy noted that there are many opportunities to work together for the sustainable development of the IT sector, adding that the partnership with Bangladesh in other sectors, including the ICT sector, would be further enhanced.





He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the progress of all sectors including ICT sector of Bangladesh is visible in a short time. It will go further in the coming days, he added.He said that co-operation between the two neighboring countries in developing the ICT sector would be further enhanced in the future.





