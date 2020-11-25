Faridul takes oath as state minister for religious affairs



Faridul Haque Khan Dulal, an MP from Jamalpur, has taken oath as state minister for religious affairs.







President Md Abdul Hamid swore him in at the Bangabhaban's Darbar Hall on Tuesday evening. Faridul also took oath of secrecy afterwards, reports bdnews24.com.





Typically, the presidential palace hosts a brief event when one or two ministers or state ministers take oath. But the arrangements were further downscaled this time due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. There were only 27 chairs for the guests. The prime minister usually attends swearing-in ceremonies of ministers or state ministers, but Sheikh Hasina skipped the event due to the pandemic.





Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam moderated the event.Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and top officials attended the ceremony.





