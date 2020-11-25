'No lockdown, tougher measures to be taken'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that no lockdown will be imposed but tougher preventive measures will be taken considering all aspects if the coronavirus situation worsens. He was addressing a press conference at his ministry's meeting room at the secretariat on Tuesday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The number of coronavirus cases is rising day by day. If required, a tougher decision will be taken after considering all perspectives. But a complete lockdown is not possible in the country."





But wearing of facemask has been made mandatory and those who will not wear mask will be fined, he added.





"Infection rate is increasing every day. The government has preparations to this end. The prime minister is personally monitoring the situation," he said.





Quader said health guidelines are not obeyed in rural areas. Restrictions will be enforced to make people wear facemasks mandatorily, he added.





Leave Your Comments