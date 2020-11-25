Israeli air strikes hit near Damascus: state media





According to Syrian state media Tuesday Israeliair strikes targeted Syria causes no casualty.

State news agency SANA quoted a Syrianmilitary source “At 23:50… the Zionist enemy carried out an air strike from thedirection of the occupied Syrian Golan towards (an area) south of Damascus”.

Earlier, SANA reported an Israeli“aggression” on the area of Jabal al- Manea in Damascus province.

It also mentioned another near the villageof Rwihinah in the southern province of Quneitra near the Israeli-occupiedGolan Heights.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airand missile strikes on Syria since the country’s civil war broke out in 2011,targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as Syrian governmenttroops.

Last week Israeli warplanes struckIranian targets in Syria, in what the Israeli army called a retaliatory attackafter explosive devices were found near one of its bases on the Golan Heights.

SANA said those strikes had killed threeSyrian soldiers, while the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rightssaid seven allied foreign fighters also died.

The Israeli army rarely acknowledgesindividual strikes.

On Saturday night, air strikes killed 14pro-Iran militia fighters from Iraq and Afghanistan in east Syria, theObservatory said, adding they were likely Israeli air raids.

Syria’s war has killed more than 380,000people and displaced millions more since starting in 2011 with the brutal repressionof anti-government protests.

