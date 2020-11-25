US offers free online course for English language skills





The US Department of State is sponsoringa free Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) for non-native English speakersinterested in improving their English language skills, and knowledge ofbusiness and entrepreneurship at the same time as part of its GlobalEntrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2020 programmes.

From identifying an opportunity toplanning a persuasive pitch, this course will guide participants step-by-stepthrough the basic elements of starting up a new business, said the USEmbassy.

Through case studies, selected readings,and video lectures, participants will learn how to use market research toidentify risks and opportunities.

They will also learn how to read anddevelop a business plan and how to find investors and financial support.

The MOOC is self-paced, meaningparticipants study independently, without facilitation from an instructor.

It is offered by the Online ProfessionalEnglish Network (OPEN), a US Department of State initiative, and isadministered by FHI 360, a US-based nonprofit human developmentorganisation.

Participants can enroll(https://www.canvas.net/browse/fhi/courses/english-for-media-literacy) in thissix-module course until December 18, 2020.

After enrolling, participants can log inat any time – day or night – to access the course.

All six modules of coursework must becompleted by December 28, 2020.

Participants who complete the requiredactivities with a score of 70 percent or higher will receive a digital badgeand certificate.

This “English for Business andEntrepreneurship Syllabus” MOOC is designed for non-native English-speakingentrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in improving their languageskills and knowledge of business and entrepreneurship.

At the end of this course, participantswill be able to identify and apply strategies to improve reading and listeningcomprehension in English and practice using key vocabulary in business andentrepreneurship contexts.

They will be able to analyse the role ofentrepreneurship in local economies, identify and compare business models, andevaluate key components of effective market research and elements of aneffective business plan in differing contexts.

They will also be able to identify andpractice developing strategies to attract investors and obtain funding for astart-up.

