Redouble efforts to end gender-based violence: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterressaid violence against women and girls is a global human rights challenge. Hehas urged all to redouble their efforts to eradicate gender-based violenceforever. Wednesday on the International Day for the Elimination of ViolenceAgainst Women he said "On this international day, let us redouble ourefforts".

The COVID-19 pandemic has furtherexposed this issue as a global emergency requiring urgent action at all levels,in all spaces and by all people, said the UN chief.

He said the social and economic falloutfrom the pandemic is disproportionately pushing women and girls into poverty,and the risk of violence against them is rising.

In April this year, the UN chief urgedthe international community to work to end the shadow pandemic of gender-basedviolence once and for all. "I reiterate and relaunch that appealtoday."

He said the global community needs tohear the voices and experiences of women and girls and take into account theirneeds, especially survivors and those who face multiple and intersecting formsof discrimination.

"We must also prioritise women’sleadership in finding solutions and engage men in the struggle," Guterressaid.

He said action must involve predictableand flexible funding for women’s rights organisations, who so often act asfirst responders during crises.

"It is critical that services forsurvivors of violence remain open, with adequate resources and measures inplace to support health, social and justice responses," said the UN chief.

These measures should not only focus onintervening once violence against women has occurred, he said.

They should work to prevent violenceoccurring in the first place, including through addressing social norms andpower imbalances, and police and judicial systems need to increaseaccountability for perpetrators and end impunity.

