Others to get vaccine first as Canada lack production capacity: Trudeau

Tuesday Canadian Prime Minister JustinTrudeau said Canadians can expect the first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine inearly 2021, likely later than those countries that can produce it themselves. Hesaid in case of another pandemic in the coming years “we never want to becaught short again, without the ability to support Canadians directly.”

“Canada no longer has any domestic productioncapacity for vaccines,” Trudeau told in a news conference.

“We used to have it decades ago, but weno longer have it,” he said, while “countries like the United States, Germanyand the UK do have domestic pharmaceutical facilities, which is why they’reobviously going to prioritise helping their citizens first.” Trudeau added, “We’vebegun to invest once again in ensuring that Canada will have domestic vaccineproduction capacity.”

The number of Covid-19 cases in Canadatopped 340,000 on Tuesday, including 11,500 fatalities.

The federal government has contracted withseveral pharmaceutical companies — including AstraZeneca, Pfizer and BioNTech,Sanofi and GSK, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson, Medicago and Moderna — for morethan 300 million vaccine doses, for its population of 38 million.

“We’re working ahead of their deliveriesto ensure their safety and efficacy, and Health Canada is currently analysingall data provided by the companies,” Trudeau commented.

