50 shanties gutted in Kalshi slum fire

A fire broke out on the early Wednesday in the slum in Mirpur's Kalshi area in which over 55 shanties were gutted.

Russel Shikdar, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Control room, said the fire broke out around 2:10am.





Twelve firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 3:10am.

The fire was extinguished around 6:28am, said Russel.





Around 55 shanties were burnt and no casualty was reported, he said.



