FM, FS test positive for Covid-19





The Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen both revealed Tuesday that they had tested positive for COVID-19.





They are doing fine and remain in isolation, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





They both were scheduled to leave for Niger this morning (Wednesday) to attend the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).





The planned visit was cancelled as they got sick.





They went for Covid-19 test as per rules before travelling abroad.





They are now maintaining quarantine following health guidelines.





The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold the meeting on the theme “United against Terrorism for Peace and Development” on November 27-28.

The OIC will discuss ways to raise funds for supporting the Rohingya case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the meeting along with the situation of Muslim minorities and communities in non-member states, how to raise funds for the Rohingya case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as well as civilizational, cultural and religious dialogue promotion, and other matters that may come before the council.

The OIC foreign ministers will also discuss, over two days, political, humanitarian, economic, socio-cultural and other issues related to science and technology, the media and the implementation progress on the OIC plan of action 2025.







